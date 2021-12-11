Asian Television Awards: Anand Narasimhan Wins Best Current Affairs Presenter, Young Genius Best Children's Programme

CNN-News18 has bagged two big awards at the prestigious 26th Asian Television Awards, more than any Indian network. The Right Stand anchor Anand Narasimhan has been named the Best Current Affairs Presenter. Byju’s Young Genius Season 1, a News18 Network initiative, also hosted by Narasimhan, won the Best Children’s Programme award.

The Asian Television Awards showcases the best in quality television production with its annual awards ceremony. This year’s winners were announced at the awards ceremony held Friday.

Since 1996, the Asian Television Awards has been annually recognizing Asia’s best productions and talent. Held every December, the Awards comprises 56 categories across news, documentaries and current affairs, kids and animation, entertainment, drama, technical, digital as well as performances including acting and directing.

The Awards draw about 1,400 entries each year from a wide range of broadcasters, including free-to-air TV stations, pay-TV platforms, OTT plaforms as well as many independent production houses in Asia. Every year, a panel of more than 50 judges from more than 10 countries evaluate and select the entries.

BYJU’S Young Genius is an initiative to discover and felicitate young prodigies who have the potential to become future geniuses. Season 1 saw young achievers showcasing their skills on the channel that were selected by a panel of News18 editors and eminent personalities.

Primetime show The Right Stand picks up people centric stories, asks questions and takes a stand to represent the cause of the silent majority. In every episode, the show witnesses well-researched debates on the real issues of real India with a conclusive end on various issues. Narasimhan leads the discussions with clear and insightful information exploring various facets.

