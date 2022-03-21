Asim Riaz and Jasmin Walia Come Together for a New Song Titled 'Nights N Fights'

‘Bom Diggy’ hitmaker Jasmin Walia is back with a brand new single ‘Nights N Fights’ collaborating with Bigg Boss fame sensation Asim Riaz. Sung by Jasmin Walia and rapped by Asim Riaz, the track is a unique blend of urban pop sound with Hip hop and RnB. It has been produced by Australian artist Tyron Hapi, known for his stupendous track ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ with over a billion streams along which topped Billboard charts at NO.1.

Shot in the UK, the video of the song features Asim and Jasmin depicting the toxicity of a relationship and difficulties couples face with external influences.

Here’s the video:

Talking about her experience working on this song, actor-singer Jasmin Walia said, “It was a very fun project and an interesting collaboration for me. I was quite thrilled to put this all together and I’m glad it’s finally out there for the fans. This collaboration was a great opportunity for me musically to try something different to what I usually do. I worked on this beat with the producer who created Astronaut in the Ocean, a very urban/hip hop international sound while incorporating Asim’s style of music. It was fun working and shooting with Asim, his vibe made the whole process quite smooth and easy. Glad that we could make this happen!"

Asim Riaz commented, “I’m happy to be a part of this song as we have tried something new and everything fell in place perfectly. I loved the song the moment I heard it and completely enjoyed shooting in the UK with Jasmin. Can’t wait for my fans to hear it!"

Night N Fights out now on YouTube channel and all streaming sites.

