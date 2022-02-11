Asim Riaz Bags Salman Khan Film; Bigg Boss 13 Runner-up to Play Actor's Younger Brother?

Asim Riaz has reportedly bagged a significant role in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s movie. Asim Riaz became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss Season 13, where he was declared the first runner-up. Since the conclusion of the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, Asim has come a long way, from collaborating with top brands to joining hands with French record producer DJ Snake. He was relatively unknown when he had entered the Bigg Boss house, but the model’s popularity skyrocketed after the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Now, if a report in BollywoodLife is to be believed, Asim will soon be working with Salman in a his upcoming film. The former Bigg Boss 13 finalist has reportedly bagged an opportunity to play Salman’s younger brother in his upcoming film ‘Bhaijaan’. The film will apparently go on floors mid-November.

Asim is currently dating his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. The couple was recently spotted together in Mumbai as they exited India’s top designer Manish Malhotra’s store. Asim was dressed in an all-black ensemble that included a casual t-shirt, joggers, a cap, and stylish sneakers. Himanshi Khurana wore a floral gown that was both simple and elegant. She was dressed in a floral full-sleeve top, black bellbottom trousers, and black heels.

The couple’s appearance at Manish Malhotra’s showroom sparked speculation about their wedding plans. The couple has been dating for a while and frequently exchanges photos and videos. They’ve never revealed anything about their marriage plans. “We don’t want to rush and mess things up," Himanshi said in an interview with ETimes TV. “We don’t want to rush and mess up things. Marriage is a big commitment. We don’t want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision."

