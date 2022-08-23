Asim Riaz Claims 'Influential Personality' Made Fake Promises Role in Film: 'Anxiety They've Given Me...'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has made some shocking claims. The actor, who has appeared in a few music videos in the recent few months, took to Twitter and issued a statement claiming that an ‘influential personality’ had promised his father a role in a film. He added that for a year, his name was used to hype the film, however, things did not pan out as promised.

“My father was promised a movie project from an influential personality from the industry. For more than one year they used my name for the hype of the project, all the big media publications spoke about it and confirmed it, all I want to say is all the fake promises won’t make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop doing what I doing ryt now so mujhey apne tour se duniya ko jeene de," he tweeted.

His girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana also shared a cryptic tweet. “Listen to the silence. It’s telling the truth," she wrote.

Following the tweet, fans began to speculate that Asim was hinting at Salman Khan. Fans referred to the reports claiming that Asim was part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, now titled as Bhaijaan. A few fans also showed their support to Asim.

“Indeed there is something good written and if it’s not happened there’s a sign in it. You know na Almighty always guides us to the right path. InshAllah best is yet to come and your Asim Squad prayers are with you forever," a tweet read. “Bhai always remember: Your squad, yeah #AsimSquad always with you no matter what and about responsible management, they will face the worst consequences of that insha’Allah," added another.

Asim Riaz became a household name after he appeared in Bigg Boss 13. He reached the top 3 before he lost the title to Sidharth Shukla.

