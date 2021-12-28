Asim Riaz Gets Flak for 'People Get Over Loved Ones So Soon' Tweet, Clarifies It's Not About Shehnaaz Gill

The tragic death of popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla shocked everyone, including his family and alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Since the actor’s demise, the actress has kept a low profile on social media, attempting to cope with the situation. On Monday, the Punjabi singer and actress was seen out and about, happily dancing with friends, at manager Kaushal Joshi’s engagement ceremony much to the delight of her fans. However, a tweet by Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz enraged them late at night.

The model shared a cryptic post on Twitter about people moving on soon after their loved one passes away. Fans assumed that Asim was talking about Shehnaaz, as recently a couple of dancing clips of the singer-actress had surfaced online. He penned, “Just saw few dancing clips… seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld."

Fans are chastising Asim Riaz for his tweet, with many claiming that he should be the last person to discuss the complexities of relationships. Following his cryptic tweet, the trend, ‘Shame on Asim’ went viral on Twitter.

A user tweeted in late actor’s defence, “Ppl get over loved ones so soon. For instance, A snake named Asim got over his buddy Sid for a girl, abused him n his late father, cursed him, tortured him n whatnot. Also, Asim was releasing his carp rap songs just 2 days after the demise of sid. So yeah guys, #NewWorld".

Whereas another one wrote, “Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked the wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to…"

However, Asim Riaz’s cousin, Nomaan Ellahi came in his defence on Twitter, writing, “Guys u need to chill.. I personally called @imrealasim and asked him.. he said nomaan I have my own life and my friends… too .. this was for them not for her.. Remember -He has always been the first for everyone when they needed him . WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ"

Asim later posted a clarification on Instagram, saying that he was referring to other friends, and not who people are making it out to be.

For the unversed, There were videos and pictures of Shehnaaz Gill from her manager’s engagement party that quickly went viral yesterday. The BB13 finalist was happily dancing to Zingaat’s tunes with her friends, dressed in a shimmery black one-piece, black strappy heels, and minimal jewellery.

Since Bigg Boss 13, the late Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz’s relationship has been strained as they competed on the show. When the latter paid his respects to the former’s family after Sidharth’s death, he only had positive things to say about the actor, implying that the hatchet had been buried and differences had been forgotten.

