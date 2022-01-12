Home » News » Movies » Asim Riaz on Umar Riaz's Bigg Boss 15 Eviction: 'He Was Cornered As His Game Was Getting Strong'

Asim Riaz on Umar Riaz's Bigg Boss 15 Eviction: 'He Was Cornered As His Game Was Getting Strong'

Umar Riaz is the elder brother of Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz
Umar Riaz is the elder brother of Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz has finally broken his silence over brother Umar Riaz's eviction from Bigg Boss 15 by calling it 'unfair'.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 12, 2022, 08:10 IST

Asim Riaz has strongly reacted to his elder brother Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15. Host Salman Khan announced Umar’s eviction on Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, making it one of the most shocking eliminations this season. Umar had indulged in a fight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task earlier in the week. Bigg Boss, instead of eliminating him on the spot for breaking the rule of the house, left it to the audience to decide whether he deserves to be on the show or not.

Defending his brother’s action, Asim told paparazzi, “It’s not the first time that unfair decision has been taken on the show. Umar ka toh dhakka kuch dikha bhi nahi, and the thing was woh instigate hua tha usse, fir uska reaction tha (Umar’s push wasn’t even visible. He was actually instigated and his push was a reaction to that instigation)."

Advertisement

Asim further said that several other contestants had got physical in the same season but they are still in the show. “It’s just Umar was being cornered because his game was getting very strong. The other day I was seeing that everyone was being guided to go against Umar- Umar ki wajah se ye nahi ho raha, Umar ki wajah se wo nahi ho raha! It’s unfair and unfortunate but I think Umar has won everyone’s heart."

Upon his exit, Umar took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for their constant support. He wrote, “Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. (My audience, my army can never eliminate me). That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fans from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. #UmarArmy."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: January 12, 2022, 08:10 IST