Asim Riaz on Umar Riaz's Bigg Boss 15 Eviction: 'He Was Cornered As His Game Was Getting Strong'

Asim Riaz has strongly reacted to his elder brother Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15. Host Salman Khan announced Umar’s eviction on Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, making it one of the most shocking eliminations this season. Umar had indulged in a fight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task earlier in the week. Bigg Boss, instead of eliminating him on the spot for breaking the rule of the house, left it to the audience to decide whether he deserves to be on the show or not.

Defending his brother’s action, Asim told paparazzi, “It’s not the first time that unfair decision has been taken on the show. Umar ka toh dhakka kuch dikha bhi nahi, and the thing was woh instigate hua tha usse, fir uska reaction tha (Umar’s push wasn’t even visible. He was actually instigated and his push was a reaction to that instigation)."

Asim further said that several other contestants had got physical in the same season but they are still in the show. “It’s just Umar was being cornered because his game was getting very strong. The other day I was seeing that everyone was being guided to go against Umar- Umar ki wajah se ye nahi ho raha, Umar ki wajah se wo nahi ho raha! It’s unfair and unfortunate but I think Umar has won everyone’s heart."

Upon his exit, Umar took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for their constant support. He wrote, “Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. (My audience, my army can never eliminate me). That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fans from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. #UmarArmy."

