Asim Riaz Shares Throwback Nude Photos; Fans Say Inspired By Ranveer Singh

Bigg Boss 13 fame model Asim Riaz has been sharing some too-hot-to-handle photos of himself. In the throwback pics, the he is seen posing without clothes. His fans are comparing Asim Riaz with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. A few days back, Ranveer had shared photos from a magazine cover, in which, he posed without clothes and the same has led to various controversies.

In the first photo, Asim Riaz is posing shirtless and unzipped jeans. He has captioned the photo as “Throwback 2017." The post has close to 3 lakh likes. One fan commented, “Ranveer bhaiya ne sabko bigaad diya." Another one called Asim “Ranveer pt2."

Asim shared another photo from the same photoshoot. He kept the caption blank and is letting the photo do all the talking. “Inspired by Ranveer," wrote a user. Another one penned, “Haye garmi." The post has garnered close to 2.5 lakh likes.

In July, Ranveer Singh took to social media and shared photos from his latest photoshoot for Paper Magazine. For the photoshoot, he posed naked. His photos created a buzz online and while many praised him, there were also a few who criticised the actor. Many complaints were also filed against Ranveer for hurting the sentiments of people.

In an interview with People Magazine, Ranveer Singh talked about posing naked for the photoshoot. He said, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people; I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

And now, people have started comparing Azim Riaz’s photos with that of Ranveer Singh.

