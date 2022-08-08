Asit Kumar Modi Reacts To Shailesh Lodha’s Exit From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It was reported some time back that Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta left the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Producer Asit Kumar Modi was first not willing to speak about Shailesh’s exit. Now, in a live session on Instagram Asit reacted to Lodha’s exit from the show. Asit said that he believes in keeping everyone together. Still if someone feels that they want to explore new opportunities, he will try persuading them, but the show will not stop.

Modi said that he will be happy if Shailesh Lodha starts doing Taarak Mehta’s role in the popular show. He will also be happy if a new actor essays Taarak’s character. Asit said that his only objective is to bring smiles to the faces of the audience.

Advertisement

Viewers were highly critical of Asit in the comments section. One requested Asit to immediately stop telecasting the show as it is not appealing anymore. Another wrote that Asit is not giving creative freedom to artists and displays a quite stubborn attitude. A fan also wrote that old episodes used to be quite nice and he pointed out that no new characters have been introduced since the last 14 to 15 years. Other users also agreed with the fact that old episodes were quite interesting.

Many users requested Asit to change the director and writers. A fan also expressed that he stopped watching the show after Daya Ben (Disha Vakani) went on leave. It remains to be seen how makers respond to these demands.

Advertisement

Shailesh is not the only actor who has left TMKOC recently. Apart from him, actors like Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Disha Vakani and many others have left the show. Disha’s role of Daya Ben was quite famous among the viewers. Recently, there were reports that actress Aishwarya Sakhuja will essay Daya’s role, but she refused this offer. Aishwarya said that she auditioned for this character, but she is indecisive about doing it.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here