'Asking Serious Questions': A R Rahman in Awe of Singing Stars' Sri Mathi, Sri Shakthi

Sri Mathi and Sri Shakthi sisters have wowed the audience with their singing talent in the reality show Singing Stars. Colors Tamil recently shared a promo of the two sisters singing a song, which narrates their ordeal of their family losing everything due to a storm. Their father, who went fishing, was arrested and their house had been destroyed. Their heart touching story narrated in the form of the song is being appreciated by everyone. This promo video is now viral on social media websites.

This song reflects the difficulties faced by the fishing community and the audience could feel their eyes welling up.

This sister duo has now received a thumbs up from none other than music maestro A.R Rahman. Moved by the lyrics and their heart touching story, the legendary music composer shared on Instagram a video of Sri Mathi and Sri Shakthi singing the song. He wrote in the caption, “These two sisters… Sri Mathi and Sri Shakthi are asking some serious questions through this song."

Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel and filmmaker Bharatbala applauded their talent. The girls belong to a fishing family in Nagapattinam town of Tamil Nadu. Their parents lost their livelihood due to the cyclonic storm Gaja.

The reality TV show was started in 2019. Shaktishree Gopalan, Santhosh Narayanan and Keerthi Shanthanu are the judges for this show. Singing duo Manoj and Laxman were the winners of this popular reality tv show in the year 2019. They had won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Gana rockstars Muthu and Isaivani stood as the runner-up and were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh.

