Assam Floods: Aamir Khan Donates Rs 25 Lakhs Towards CM Relief Fund, Himanta Biswa Sarma Thanks Him

Assam has been reeling from a horrible flood situation. Several families have been affected and the state continues to struggle with the risen water levels. With the state continuing to battle the floods, Aamir Khan turned into a good samaritan and came forward to help those affected by the recent Assam Floods. Laal Singh Chaddha star stepped up and donated Rs 25 lakhs for the Assam CM relief fund.

The news about his donation was shared by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. He took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude toward Aamir Khan. “Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of ₹25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity," he tweeted.

Aamir is yet to comment on the donation. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. An official adaptation of Oscar-award-winning film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in Tom Hanks’ shoes while Kareena Kapoor plays his lady love. Mona Singh is on board the film, playing Aamir’s mother in the film. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya, who plays Aamir’s best friend. The film marks Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.

The film has so far released three tracks — Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi, Kahani and Mein Ki Karaan? The makers of the film have released the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight. Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on August 11.

