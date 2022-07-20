Astrologer Venu Swamy Makes Prediction on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

It was astrologer Venu Swamy who predicted trouble in Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s marriage and later their divorce. Now, the astrologer has again predicted about Samantha. Venu Swamy said that her time will be good till 2024 and her upcoming films will bring her more fame and name. He also claimed that the film Shakuntalam will bring her success.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya parted ways in October 2021. The two ended their four years of marriage and announced the news on social media. The news left their fans disheartened and shocked as they were one of the cutest couples of the South film industry.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making her name in the Indian cinema with her back-to-back memorable performances. She has various films lined up for release. She has been a part of films in Telugu and Tamil film industries and if reports are to go by, then the actress will soon make her Bollywood debut soon.

Advertisement

Samantha was also seen in a special song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, in which her sensual avatar left everyone impressed. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last movie was Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

At present, Samantha is shooting for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Her films Yashoda and Shakuntalam are ready for release. While the release date of Yashoda has been finalized, the makers of Shakuntalam are yet to announce the release date.

In Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in a different avatar. The actress will be performing stunts in the film, which is touted as an action thriller. Samantha’s character will have two shades in the film and it will release across India in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Yashoda will release in August.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.