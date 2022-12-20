Home » News » Movies » At 18 Pages' Pre-Release Event, Nikhil Siddhartha Thanks Allu Aravind For...

At 18 Pages' Pre-Release Event, Nikhil Siddhartha Thanks Allu Aravind For...

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 16:45 IST

Hyderabad, India

Telugu film 18 Pages, starring Nikhil Siddarth and Anupama Parameshwaran, will have its big theatrical debut on December 23, 2022. Palnati Surya Pratap of Kumari 21F fame has helmed the romantic comedy-drama. Ahead of the release, the team organised a grand pre-release event where Allu Arjun was present as the chief guest.

Nikhil Siddhartha got a little emotional as he spoke about Allu Aravind. He remembered how the acclaimed producer treated him like a son and encouraged him to act better. SS Rajamouli and Sukumar were also appreciated by the Karthikeya actor for elevating the Telugu film industry to a new level.

While sharing his thoughts actor Nikhil said, “I am a great admirer of Sukumar movies and now I am feeling glad for participating in the tale he penned". Nikhil appreciated everyone who contributed to 18 Pages, and said that he was optimistic about the movie’s success and urged viewers to see it only in theatres.

A recently released trailer has captivated the audience. The 2.10-minute movie shows Nikhil and Anupama’s crazy romantic journey, which includes a surprising turn. Nandini, the persona played by Anupama, is a conventional, collected young woman who never frowns.

She then encounters trouble and discovers Nikhil’s involvement and this issue changes their lives.

In addition to Sarayu, Ajay, Brahmaji, and other prominent actors, the film was produced by GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings. The movie’s soundtrack was composed by Gopi Sundar.

first published: December 20, 2022, 16:45 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 16:45 IST
