At 30, BTS' Suga is Back to Basics, Reveals He is Taking Hip Hop, English, Japanese Lessons

As the K-pop group, BTS has taken a hiatus, members are now focusing on individual activities. Amidst this, Min Yoongi aka Suga is back to basics. On Thursday, December 29, the K-pop group’s official YouTube page, Bangtan TV, shared a 10-minute-long video of Suga taking some Hip-Hop dance lessons. BTS has grown to fame for its quirky music that’s accompanied by peppy dance moves and stunning choreography. Suga, who has been a part of the septet for almost a decade, has always been loyal to his dance regime to deliver his best alongside his bandmates.

Now, in his solo time, Suga aims to harness his dance prowess, to enhance his growth as a performer. In the presence of a private instructor, the new video features the K-pop idol taking a Hip-Hop Dance 101 lesson. Before kick-starting the session, Suga addressed his admirers to explain it's been 12 years since he last took a Hip-Hop lesson. “Hello everyone. At age 30, I’ve come to take dance lessons. Basic hip-hop moves. It’s been about 12 years since I last did this in high school. I’ll give it a try,” said Suga.

The YouTube video saw him shaking lakes to catchy songs for legendary rappers including Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. While sharing the experience of his new adventure, the K-pop idol revealed he feels like a trainee all over again. It was difficult for him to catch up with the basic moves after almost a decade. “I feel like a trainee! I’m a mess. This is so hard. It’s so hard to do these [basic moves] after a long time. I feel kind of dumb doing this,” he elaborated.

Not only dance but Suga is also focused on sharpening his language and music skills. After concluding his first dance lesson, the idol explained, “I’ve learned some basic hip-hop moves. I’ve suddenly got an interest in learning at the age of 30. I’m taking all kinds of lessons now. I’ve started playing the keyboard again. I’m also taking guitar and dance and Japanese and English.” Watch the video here:

Previously, Suga reunited with his group for bidding adieu to Jin as he embarked on the journey to complete his mandatory military service.

