At $68.1 Million, Alia Bhatt Tops List of Celebrity Brand Valuation, Deepika Padukone on 7th Spot

The 2021 Celebrity Brand Valuation report by Duff and Phelps, a US multinational financial company, has Alia Bhatt topping the list for last year. Her valuation has been estimated at $68.1 million.

In the 2020 Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, Alia’s brand valuation was at $48.0 million. Besides that, she was behind another Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone, whose net worth in 2020 was $50.4 million. And now in the latest report, Alia has left Deepika behind.

Deepika’s valuation in the recent report was $51.6 million. Alia is currently in fourth place. Deepika has slid down to 7th position. As of now, Alia is at the top of her game with two consecutive successful films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rise Roar Revolt. She is also busy with numerous endorsements.

Apart from Alia and Deepika, other celebrities who have been included in the list are Virat Kohli (185.7 million), Ranveer Singh (185.7 million), Akshay Kumar (139.6 million) and MS Dhoni (61.2 million). Amitabh Bachchan (54.2 million), Salman Khan (51.6 million), Ayushmann Khurrana (49.3 million) and Hrithik Roshan (48.5 million).

Despite retaining the first position in the list, Virat’s valuation has decreased in comparison to last year’s report. Hrithik ended up last in the list but still, his valuation has increased in comparison to last time. Salman has successfully retained the 8th position but his valuation has increased. Amitabh’s valuation has also increased while Shah Rukh Khan has been ousted from the list.

Meanwhile, Alia has an array of films lined up. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, Heart of Stone and Brahmastra. Alia will also be seen in NTR 30, Takht, Jilliahsmen Trinity 2.5: Passport and Baiju Bawra. Alia is also going to be a part of Jee Le Zaraa.

Alia’s recent release RRR has emerged as a blockbuster by grossing 500 crores in 3 days. It will soon be entering the 600 crore club.

