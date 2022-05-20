At Aadhi, Nikki Galrani’s Haldi Function, Nani and Sundeep Kishan Shake a Leg

Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, who acted together in one of the films, fell in love and got engaged last March. But their wedding took place on May 18 in the presence of their close friends and relatives.

Earlier, their pre wedding ceremonies, including Mehndi, Haldi and Sangeet were conducted. These functions took place at Nikki’s house in Chennai. Aadhi and Nikki, along with actors Nani and Sundeep Kishan, danced to Ajith’s Alumna Doluma song and celebrated the moment. That video is currently trending on the internet.

Film Journalist Rajesh Kumar Reddy shared their dance video wherein all of them are seen enjoying the Haldi function. He captioned the video, “Nani and Sundeep Kishan joined and were a part of Aadhi and Nikki Galrani’s Haldi Ceremony."

Recently, Nikki shared her wedding photos on social media. The wedding took place in a simple, traditional way. In the picture, Aadhi and Nikki are seen with their family and close friends. Along with the photo, Nikki wrote, “Celebrating Love. Getting married in the presence of all our well wishers was truly a moment we will cherish forever. We seek your blessings and love as we take on this new journey together."

The picture received 272,471 likes. The comment section was flooded with wishes. From celebs to fans, everyone congratulated the couple.

Nikki Galrani made her acting debut in 2014 with the Malayalam sports film 1983. Directed by fashion photographer Abrid Shine and produced under the banner of Shams Film, the film starred Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

Later, she worked on popular movies like Darling, KO 2, Team 5, Pakka, Dev, Kee, Dhamaka, Idiot and many more.

