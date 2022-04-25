At Acharya Pre-release Event, Producer NV Prasad Praises Chiranjeevi

The pre-release event of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya was held on April 23 at Yousufguda Police Grounds, Hyderabad. The event was attended by several prominent producers and directors from the film industry. Producer NV Prasad, associated with the production of this film, put forth his opinions regarding Telugu cinema at this event.

NV Prasad said that Chiranjeevi has contributed a lot to the making of Acharya. Prasad also said that a major chunk of credit for the development of Telugu cinema goes to Chiranjeevi. Prasad also lambasted those who have been criticising Chiranjeevi.

According to Prasad, the critics of the veteran actor should not hide behind a false identity on social media. Instead, Prasad said, they should come in front with their criticism. Prasad applauded Chiranjeevi’s efforts, saying that it was because of his hard work that the Telugu film industry ascended to the number one position.

Advertisement

Fascinated with Chiranjeevi’s work in Acharya, Prasad has teamed up with him for his upcoming film Godfather too. Godfather narrates the story of how, after the death of a political leader, some mysterious man has stepped in to capture the throne.

The expectations are high of the film, for Godfather’s storyline and Chiranjeevi’s acting. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Salman Khan, Indrajith Sukumaran and Rajiv Kumar Aneja will be seen in this film. Godfather has been directed by Mohan Raja and is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Prasad refused to divulge more about this film.

Prasad also refrained from speaking on some other aspects related to Chiranjeevi. For example several reports had indicated that Mohan Babu was upset with Chiranjeevi’s support for Prakash Raj in MAA (Movie Artistes Association) polls.

According to reports, Mohan Babu wanted Chiranjeevi to support his son Manchu Vishnu. Eventually, Manchu Vishnu emerged victorious. Prasad refrained from speaking on this but his appreciation of Chiranjeevi is being discussed widely.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.