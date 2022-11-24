At Bhediya Promotions, Kriti Sanon Looks Stunning In White Ruffled Saree

Kriti Sanon has established herself as one of the top actresses of the present time. She has it all, from her amazing acting skills to her fashion sense. Kriti loves traditional silhouettes and her Instagram feed is proof. Recently, the diva once again made us drool with her saree appearance.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti’s upcoming movie, Bhediya, is all set to hit the theatres on November 25. So the two stars are currently busy promoting the film. Recently, while promoting Bhediya in Hyderabad Kriti looked stunning in a beautiful white lace-ruffled saree that simply stole everyone’s hearts. The saree has white sheer detailing covered with deft white flower embroidery all over it. Kriti chose a sleeveless white blouse with a plunging neckline to match the draping.

Kriti opted for a choker necklace with pearl and gold strands, pearl ear studs, and matching shoes as her accessories. To complete her look she chose glam makeup including, reddened cheeks, darker brows, bright pink lipstick, and a middle-parted sleek hairdo.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in director Amar Kaushik’s comedy horror film Bhediya. Next, she also has an upcoming Indian epic mythological movie Adipurush based on Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage in the lead roles.

The movie is bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles and is scheduled to release next year on June 16. After Luka Chuppi and Heropanti, Kriti will also reunite with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzaada, an action drama film directed by Rohit Dhawan and Tiger Shroff in Ganapath. The movie is said to hit the theatres on December 23 coinciding with Christmas.

