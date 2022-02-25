At Bheemla Nayak Event, Pawan Kalyan's Thank You Note For KT Rama Rao

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak held a grand pre-release event on February 23 in Hyderabad. Along with the star cast of the film, the event was graced by Telangana Cabinet Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Srinivas Yadav as chief guests.

During the event, the Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, and Srinivas Yadav extended their wishes to the cast and crew. Speaking on the occasion, KTR praised Pawan Kalyan calling him a versatile actor. Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao revealed that he became a fan of Pawan Kalyan after watching Tholi Prema around 24 years ago during his college days.

KTR said that he attended the pre-release event not as a minister of Telangana but as a brother of Pawan Kalyan. “A lot of film heroes have fans, but no one has as much cult following as Pawan Kalyan has. He is a kind and open-hearted person and he is more than just a film star," said the minister.

After the event, Pawan Kalyan has written a heartwarming letter to KT Rama Rao to express his gratitude.

“There are no linguistic, regional, caste or religious differences to appreciate and embrace the art. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Telangana Minister for IT and Municipal Affairs Shri Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao for reiterating this fact," Pawan Kalyan wrote.

The power star of Telugu film industry in his letter stated that the minister despite being busy preparing for a crucial virtual meeting with Bill Gates at Bio-Asia International Conference attended the pre-release ceremony as the chief guest.

Further, Pawan also shared that the minister has been encouraging the south film industry to continue simultaneously with creativity and technology. Towards the end of the note, the actor also extended his gratitude to Telangana Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav for gracing the event.

Bheemla Nayak, the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has hit the theaters on February 25. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran while Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role played by Biju Menon.

After Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan has multiple films in the pipeline. He has signed a new movie with Harish Shankar. Earlier, both have worked together in Gabbar Singh, which became a blockbuster. Pawan Kalyan has a few projects with directors Surender Reddy and Krish Jagarlamudi.

