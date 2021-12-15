At Brahmastra Fan Event, Ranbir Kapoor Asks Alia Bhatt 'Humari Shaadi Kab Hogi'; Her Reaction

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2018, and fans are expecting them to announce their upcoming nuptials soon. The couple was, in fact, considering tying the knot in 2020, but the Covid pandemic halted those plans. So when the Bollywood power couple made a public appearance at a promotional event for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in New Delhi on Wednesday, the fan Q&A began with the inevitable question: ‘When is Ranbir marrying Alia?’

Ranbir answered the fan’s question in the wittiest way. “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that," the actor said, before turning towards Alia and cheekily adding, “Humari kab hogi (When will we get married)?" Alia, who was visibly blushing, said, “You are asking me?" Ranbir quickly responded that he was asking Ayan. “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (One date is enough for today). Brahmastra ki release date," Ayan said, asking fans that they’d have to wait for the wedding date.

Advertisement

Fans were in for a treat as Brahmastra’s first motion poster was launched at this special event. The motion poster, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a beefed-up avatar, received loud cheers from the fans who gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood pair at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi. The motion poster also gave out the release date of the first part of the trilogy- September 9, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

The film, which has been in the making for several years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, who has been born with some special powers. The modern-mytho drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles.

The film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Brahmastra was earlier scheduled to release in December this year but was pushed, as Ayan had said he needed more time in order to get the film’s VFX right.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.