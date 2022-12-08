At Brother's Wedding, Urvashi Rautela Wears Embellished Lehenga Worth Rs 35 Lakh

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is quite popular for her fashion statements. The 28-year-old often makes headlines with her sartorial choices and leaves no opportunity to shell out major fashion goals for fans on social media. And, once again, Urvashi made fans stop dead in their tracks with her ethereal outfit for her cousin’s wedding. Recently, several pictures and videos of the actress from the wedding went viral on the internet and left fans gushing over her heavily embellished lehenga.

Urvashi Rautela attended her brother’s wedding in Jaiharikhal village, located in Uttarakhand. In one of the videos, she is seen having a whale of a time dancing with other baraatis at the wedding. However, what caught the attention of many was her lehenga.

In the clip, Urvashi sported an intricately designed grey lehenga with silver embellishments. She teamed it up with opulent jewellery, which included a diamond-encrusted gold necklace with a matching maang tikka, bracelets and rings. According to reports, Urvashi’s lehenga was worth Rs 35 lakhs while her jewellery cost Rs 85 lakhs.

Previously, the Sanam Re actress had also shared a host of photos from her brother’s Haldi ceremony on her Instagram story. In the pictures, Urvashi rocked a bright yellow dress with mirror work and golden embroidery. She complimented her outfit with gold jewellery.

On the career front, Urvashi Rautela’s latest song with Chiranjeevi, Boss Party, recently crossed more than 20 million views on YouTube. The song is from the upcoming Telugu film Waltair Veerayya. Up next, Urvashi will be seen sharing the screen space with Ram Pothineni in an untitled film, directed by Boyapati Srinu. She is also reportedly set to make her Hollywood debut with the 365 Days fame Michele Morrone in Netflix’s Renata Fonte.

