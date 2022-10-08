At Bunty Sajdeh's Birthday Bash, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni Pose For Cameras

Sussanne Khan is often seen with her boyfriend Arslan Goni these days. Recently, the couple attended the birthday party of businessman Bunty Sajdeh at Plush Resto-Bar in Juhu, Mumbai. The businessman’s birthday bash was a star-studded affair with who’s who of the industry gracing it. Sussanne Khan too was spotted at the celebration with Arslan Goni. They both made a stylish entry in their casual avatar. Arslan was seen in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. At the same time, Suzanne wore a black top with a short check skirt and even posed for the paparazzi.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

See the video:

Not only this, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were also recently spotted at the reception of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in Mumbai. At the party, she arrived in a blue one-shoulder top and a pleated miniskirt.

Take a look:

Apart from this, Sussanne Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The duo tied the knot in 2000 but parted ways in 2014. While Sussanne is currently dating Arslan, Hrithik also recently made his relationship with Saba Azad official.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here