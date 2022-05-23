At Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone's Regal Rs 4.5 Crore Cartier Necklace

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is attending the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. The fashionista is making heads turn with her gorgeous red carpet looks at Cannes. For the past week, Deepika has been regularly sharing stunning pictures of herself from the Cannes.

The 36-year-old diva has amped up the oomph factor with her fashion game and has left her fans star-struck. Recently, Deepika broke the Internet when she shared one of her latest looks.

Advertisement

In this Instagram post, Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a black ensemble, which included a pleated peplum top paired with matching straight fitting pants. Deepika has accentuated her look with a messy bun and glam makeup, which includes blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and red lipstick.

Apart from her stunning looks, Deepika’s bespoke necklace is grabbing the headlines. The actor’s neckpiece is from Cartier and features uniquely cut diamonds and emeralds adorned in white gold. The exquisite white gold onyx diamonds Panther neckpiece is priced around Rs 4.5 crore.

The fashion police have loved Deepika’s all-black ensemble and her fans are also marveling at how the Padmaavat actor has carried herself.

For the first day of the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika opted for a contemporary dress from the shelves of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Along with a pair of green trousers, Deepika wore a baggy Mysore silk shirt which had a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Deepika accentuated her look with a regal maharani necklace and earrings from Sabyasachi’s jewellery collection.

Advertisement

Sabyasachi shared his thoughts about the dress on his Instagram. Sabyasachi wrote, “I love that moment of storytelling where looking back at the past reveals the future. For me, the best stories of India are always told in these moments."

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Deepika Padukone is the new brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.