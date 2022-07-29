At Chess Olympiad 2022 Inauguration, History of Tamil Nadu in Kamal Haasan's Voice

The history of Tamil Nadu, narrated by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, at the gala opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympia enthralled the audience in and out of the arena. The international event was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on July 28. Kamal Haasan didn’t attend the event in person but was present through his voice.

The grand inauguration of the world’s largest team chess championship was thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the event organisers made outstanding arrangements in a short period.

Advertisement

If reports are anything to go by, the DMK-led State government spent a staggering Rs 102 crore on the event. The three-hour-long event showcased the rich cultural heritage of India with eight various dance forms including-Khatak (UP), Bihu (Assam), Odissi (Odisha), Manipuri (Manipur), Kuchipudi (Andhra Pradesh), Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam (Tamil Nadu), and Kathakali (Kerala).

Hundreds of artists, with their performances, brought alive the achievements of the three ancient kingdoms — Cheras, Cholas, and Pandyas.

It is the first time that the Olympiad is being held in India after it moved out of Russia following the ongoing war.

The chess Olympiad, featuring players from 187 countries, is starting on July 29 and is to conclude on August 10. It is taking place at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton, in the ancient coastal town of Mamallapuram, south of Chennai.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here