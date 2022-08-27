At Cobra Press Meet, Vikram Lets His Views Known on Success and Failures of Films

Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Cobra is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is slated to hit the marquee on August 31. Ever since its announcement, the cinemagoers have been counting the days to see the film on the big screen.

Now, in a recent press meet held for the promotion of the upcoming film, Vikram said, “The successes and failures of the film have a psychological effect. There are times when a movie that is released to the theatres after a lot of stress does not create much impact. It can be very difficult."

Along with the actor, other cast and crew were also present at the press conference.

Advertisement

The film, which is billed to be a big-scale action thriller, has Vikram appearing in multiple looks. It is believed that the actor will be seen playing a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes. In the female lead role, Cobra stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty and interestingly, it will also have Irfan Pathan marking his acting debut. The former Indian cricketer will be seen essaying the role of antagonist.

Top Showsha Video

Among others, Miya George, Sarjano Khalid, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, and Roshan Mathew are also part of the cast.

Cobra is written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu fame of Demonte Colony and Imaikka Nodigal. In July, the team also unveiled AR Rahman’s tracklist from the film which consists of five songs.

Cobra is backed by SS Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios. Actor-politician Udhyanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies is the distributor of the film. The film will be released in 100 theatres across Kerala and will hit theatres in three languages- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here