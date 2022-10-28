At Dance Maharashtra Dance's Grand Finale, Sonalee Kulkarni Sets Stage On Fire

The grand finale week of Zee Marathi’s Dance Maharashtra Dance will be concluded on Friday, October 28. Alongside judges Sonalee Kulkarni and Gashmeer Mahajani, the finale week of the reality dance show was graced by the judges of the upcoming season of Fu Bai Fu, Umesh Kamat and Nirmiti Sawant. Recently, Sonalee took fans’ excitement about Dance Maharashtra Dance’s finale a notch higher by giving a glimpse of her special performance in one of the episodes.

The Tamasha Live actress shared a string of stunning photographs of herself from her dance performance on social media. Sonalee left fans gushing as she switched between multiple outfits throughout her performance and posted a picture of each ensemble on Instagram. In addition to that, she also revealed trying her hand at various dance forms during her live performance on Dance Maharashtra Dance.

“How can I not ‘dance’ on the grand final episode of ‘Dance Maharashtra Dance… Tell me what you think, which #danceforms did I perform and on which songs? Any guesses? Watch me perform at the #grandfinale of #dancemharashtradance tonight at 9.30 only on Zee Marathi," read the caption.

After Dance Maharashtra Dance, the 9:30 PM slot on Zee Marathi will be replaced by the much-awaited upcoming season of Fu Bai Fu. The popular comedy show entertained the audience for four years, from 2010 to 2014, and is all set to return to the small screen after a gap of eight years. The ninth season of Fu Bai Fu, hosted by Vaidehi Parshurami, is all set to air from November 3 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30 PM.

