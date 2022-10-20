At Dubai Restaurant, Kapil Sharma Pranked; But Fans Notice Something Else

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is known to pull the leg of his guests gracing his show and often pranks his colleagues as well. However, a recent video shows the actor is subjected to a hilarious prank for a change that leaves him rattled for a few seconds. The video is from his Dubai trip. He posted it on his Instagram handle a month ago, however it is still going viral.

The video is from a restaurant in Dubai that Kapil visited last month and he is seen seated at a table layered with mouthwatering treats. A little later, a staff worker walks into the picture holding a savoury dish. However, the staff worker is clearly a man with a great sense of humour.

The moment the man approaches Kapil with the meal tray, he pretends as if the plate is about to slip from his grasp. Kapil gets rattled for a few seconds but as soon as he realises the man was play-acting, he joins in with the others in laughter. Take a look at the viral video that the comedian simply captioned ‘Oops’.

Fans were left amused as they dropped laughter emojis in the comment section but eagle-eyed users noticed something else as well. As soon as the camera pans towards Kapil, the comedian seemingly quickly picks up something from the table and hides it. However, users were able to spot the action and many thought he may have been hiding a pack of cigarettes. Fans urged the comedian to reveal what it was.

