At F3 Success Meet, Actor Ali Explains What Worked For The Film

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: May 31, 2022, 19:32 IST

F3: Fun and Frustration, starring Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej, is ruling the Telugu box office. The makers of F3, directed by Anil Ravipudi, recently organised a success bash, where actor Ali had something important to say.

He said the hit movie is touted as a bad film and that’s not right. He also thanked the Telugu audience for delivering a wonderful hit. Ali clarified the reasons behind the housefull shows even on Mondays. He said that it was the value of the banner, director Anil Ravipudi and heroes Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

F3 is a testimony to how superhit a movie can be if it is really good, he said, adding that people are watching it twice or even thrice. “If the movie is a hit, everyone appreciates it. Some people are promoting the movie as bad. It is not right to do so," he said.

“Special thanks to Anil for giving me a hand gesture. This is a wonderful meeting. I am very happy to be in it," he said.

F3 is a comedy film directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is the sequel to the 2019 film F2. The film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tammanah and Mahreen Pirzada. It features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film hit the theatres on May 27. It has so far collected Rs 65 crores.

first published: May 31, 2022, 19:32 IST