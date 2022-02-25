At Gangubai Kathiawadi Premiere, Ananya Panday and Ishan Khattar Emerge From Same Car

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi had its premiere on Wednesday night at the Yash Raj Studios. The occasion was graced by the glitterati of Bollywood, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and leading lady Alia Bhatt. However, it was Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar whose attendance attracted people the most since they arrived at the venue in the same car. The two are rumoured to be dating, and their appearance together has only added fuel to the rumours.

Others to turn up at the premiere were Riteish Deshmukh (in a green T-shirt) and his wife Genelia D’Souza. Genelia was in her usual jovial mood, smiling and looking as cheerful as ever. Genelia, it must be said, has become a fixture in parties and events now. Not too long ago, she was seen partying with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, the star of the evening, wore a sari, which she paired with a gajra of white flowers in her hair. She was accompanied by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who donned kurta-pyjama.

Alia’s fashion sense was complimented by veteran actor Rekha, who was also wearing a sari and white flowers in her hair. She was seen greeting the paparazzi with a cheerful smile.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has an upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan, was also seen at the event. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi. His Ashwatthama co-star Sara Ali Khan was also spotted in her traditional look. The paparazzi caught her laughing on camera.

Kriti Sanon was spotted looking at her usual radiant self.

