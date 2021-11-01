At Goa Beach, Actor Rasika Sunil Ties Wedding Knot With Aditya Bilagi, Photos Viral

Majhya Navryachi Bayko fame actor Rasika Sunil has gotten married to boyfriend Aditya Bilagi. Not long ago, the couple had shared a cute and romantic video on their social media handles of their pre-wedding photoshoot in Goa. Now, their wedding photos have taken the internet by storm. The two can be seen taking pheras in the picture.

The pictures were shared on Rasika’s Instagram account. The wedding took place in goa. Sharing the beautiful black and white picture of the two getting married following Hindu rituals at the beach, the actor wrote: “18th October 2021". She also wrote, “Rasky weds Adi by the beach".

The couple got married on October 18 and shared the picture two days ago. The picture is receiving a lot of love from the actor’s fans and well-wishers. One of the users said, “Heartiest congratulations to the lovely couple", another one said, “Congratulations both of you". A third user said “Wow.. congratulations to both of you".

Advertisement

Rasika shared a few more pictures on her Instagram. One of them is a picture of the gorgeous couple simply looking at each other, the other is of their sangeet night and official engagement night.

The actor gained a lot of popularity from her show Majhya Navryachi Bayko wherein she played the character of Shanaya. Rasika has also done a music video Tum Bin Mohe in which she was not just an actor but also a singer and director. The actor’s husband, Aditya, is an engineer, settled in Los Angeles.

He is also an amazing dancer and choreographer. Aditya, who is also trained in martial arts, met Rasika when she went abroad for education. The fans had been really excited about their wedding since the day the couple announced that they were together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.