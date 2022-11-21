At Governors Awards, SS Rajamouli Meets Mission Impossible III Director JJ Abrams

SS Rajamouli, whose Telugu films have become international sensations, attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, a precursor to the Oscars where many celebrities receive honourary statuettes. The director’s film RRR has achieved several milestones since its release in March. The film has received raving reviews from several eminent filmmakers including James Gunn and Scott Derrickson and has grossed more than Rs 1,000 crore globally. At the event, the director met Mission Impossible III director JJ Abrams.

In the frame, looking dashing in a black tuxedo Rajamouli can be seen smiling as he posed with the Star Wars director. The photo has been shared by the official page of RRR on Twitter. The makers also shared that during their interaction at the event Abrams said that he is a huge fan of the film.

The caption of the pose read: “And the foRRRce continues to be with RRR movie. Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams, director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a huge fan of RRR. Glad to see SS Rajamouli met him at the Governors Awards."

Fans went berserk with reactions after the picture went viral. One of the users said, “What else is needed here! Burnol for coconuts, sambars and mysore paks."

Another said, “Marking the presence!"

One of the users called SS Rajamouli, “Path Maker of Indian cinema."

The Oscars campaign begins in full force with the Governors Awards. A day after RRR was snubbed, Rajamouli was signed by the American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

RRR has been submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

RRR is a fictional story of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem aced by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British colonial rule.

