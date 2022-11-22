At Govinda Naam Mera Trailer Launch, Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn With This Outfit

Kiara Advani is on a roll lately with three back-to-back successes — Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Now, the actress is gearing up for her next release, Govinda Naam Mera. She will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in this comedy thriller film. The film’s trailer was unveiled at a grand launch event in Mumbai on November 20.

At the trailer launch event, Kiara Advani made heads turn with her ritzy outfit. She rocked a leather corset top with denim detailing over bodycon leather pants. The 30-year-old actress rounded off her outfit with a pair of black platform heels. Kiara accessorised her look with a statement gold bracelet and a black Versace mini bag.

“Got me a Versace La Medusa," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Check out Kiara Advani’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing the pictures, fans, along with her peers from the industry, flooded the comments section of her post with fire emojis. Liger actress Ananya Panday gushed, “you look amazing!" while actor Karan Tacker remarked, “Just stunning!"

After the release of Govinda Naam Mera’s trailer, Kiara Advani reposted a bunch of congratulatory messages from her Bollywood pals. Among many, Sara Ali Khan also reacted to the trailer. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram story, Sara wrote, “Can’t wait to watch more." The Kabir Singh actress then reacted to the same by adding a few party emojis.

Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role as a broke background dancer, Govinda. Bhumi Pednekar plays his wife while Kiara essays the role of his girlfriend in this Shashank Khaitan directorial.

Instead of a theatrical release, Govinda Naam Mera will directly head for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film has been produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

