Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Gulmohar. Starring Sharmila Tagore in a pivotal role, the Rahul V Chittella-directorial has been hitting the headlines since its trailer release. The family drama is headed for an OTT premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 3. Before the film marked its presence on the video streaming platform, Gulmohar’s screening was held in Delhi on February 1. Along with the cast of Gulmohar, many celebrities from the film and television fraternity were also present on the occasion. What caught the attention of movie buffs at the screening was Manoj Bajpayee’s wife Shabana Raza, who rarely appears in public.

A video of the screening ceremony was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla. “A starry night hosted by Mira Nair to watch Gulmohar releasing on 3rd March on Disney Plus Hotstar," read the caption.

The video shows Shabana Raza dressed in an uber-chic, plunging neckline grey top, which she teamed up with a pair of greyish-black jeans. She accentuated her look for the day with a glitzy and shimmery black jacket that turned heads. Shabana posed with the Gulmohar cast, flashing a smile for the paparazzi to click pictures. Manoj was dressed in formal attire. The couple shelled out major couple goals as they posed for pictures together, making a dashing entry at the event.

Gulmohar’s actors and actresses Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Santhy and Simran Rishi Bagga were also spotted at the event. Others who also attended the screening were celebrities Tanuja, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nandita Das, Alka Yagnik, Boman Irani, and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. Sharmila Tagore skipped the screening, but her daughter Saba Ali Khan attended the star-studded ceremony on behalf of her mother.

Another aspect of the video which caught the attention of social media users was Manoj Bajpayee touching Tanuja’s feet. He folded his hands to seek blessings from her. Netizens were quick to laud Manoj for his humble and kind gesture.

Shabana seems to prefer keeping her life out of the public gaze. She is rarely spotted at events and ceremonies. Earlier, she appeared in a slew of pictures, shared by Manoj on Instagram. The couple, along with their daughter Ava Nayla, was captured having an enjoyable time on their vacation.

