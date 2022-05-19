At His Second Wedding, D. Imman Misses His Children; Ex-Wife Monicka Reacts

Leading Tamil music composer D.Imman on Sunday got married for the second time. Imman tied the knot with Amelia, the daughter of the late Kollywood actor Ubald. The director shared a post in which he mentioned that he missed having his daughters Veronica and Blessica at his wedding.

Imman was married to Monicka Richard for 13 years before the couple parted ways last November. Following what was an intimate wedding, Imman, in a post on Facebook, thanked all his followers and mentioned that he missed his daughters on the auspicious occasion.

Imman’s wedding drew a reaction from her ex-wife as well. “Dear D Imman, congratulations on your second marriage. If it was so easy to replace someone in life who lived with you for 12 years so quickly, I think I was stupid to waste my time on a person like you," Monicka Richard said. “I honestly regret it. You haven’t seen or cared about your own children for the past 2 years but surprisingly managed to find a replacement for them too? I will make sure to protect my children from your dad whatsoever. And also, If needed I will protect the new child too. Happy married life."

Imman previously issued a statement on social media after his divorce asking his followers to respect his privacy on the issue. He thanked all his well-wishers and ardent music lovers who had been supportive of him. He opened up to the world about his divorce and explained that it happened under mutual consent as of November 2020. He requested all his well-wishers, music lovers and the media to give them privacy so that they may have time to move forward.

Imman recently filed a complaint with the Zonal Passport Officer in Chennai that Monicka was taking illegal steps to ensure he didn’t get to meet his children. Imman said that she was deliberately doing things to prevent him from meeting his daughters. The officer who looked into the matter said that no action could be taken without a court order. The case has been adjourned to June 9.

