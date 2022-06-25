At Jahnvi Narang's Wedding, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi Share a Warm Hug

Pawan Kalyan and his elder brother Chiranjeevi were on Friday spotted at Jahnvi Narang and Aditya’s wedding. Jahnvi Narang is the granddaughter of late film producer Narayan Das Narang and the daughter of film distributor Sunil Narang. Pawan and Chiranjeevi were delighted to see each other and shared a warm hug.

Chiranjeevi looked handsome in a golden ethnic outfit. Pawan looked equally charismatic in a white kurta pyjama.

There was another delight waiting for Pawan’s fans as a video emerged of Sivakarthikeyan hugging and sharing a chat with the power star. Several pictures and videos of many other celebrities gracing the occasion have gone viral.

Apart from these two actors, Nagarjuna Akkineni also arrived at the wedding along with his son Chaitanya Akkineni. Chaitanya looked handsome in a crisp white shirt and blue trousers. Nagarjuna was dressed in a colour-coordinated outfit. Venkatesh Daggubati was spotted dressed in casual attire.

Nani was also invited and showcased a look from his upcoming flick Dasara. Bellamkonda Sreenivas looked every bit stylish in a sherwani. Adivi Sesh, who recently struck a chord with the audience via the film Major, aced an uber-cool look. Gopichand, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and producers C Kalyan and Sudhakar Reddy were also spotted.

Jahnvi and Aditya’s wedding proved to be a grand affair with many renowned celebrities gracing the event. Jahnvi is the chief marketing officer of Asian Cinemas and supervises entire group operations.

Pawan and Chiranjeevi’s fans’ happiness knew no bounds with their favourite actors coming together on stage. Both actors leave no moment for impressing their fans. Apart from a spectacular entry in this wedding, what has excited fans most is their upcoming ventures. On the work front, Pawan will be seen in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the much-anticipated film Godfather. Godfather is expected to release this year.

