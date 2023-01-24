At KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding, This Vicky-Katrina Policy For Guests

Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the nuptial knot on January 23. The wedding took place in Sunil Shetty’s Khandala house. Athiya and KL Rahul’s pre-wedding functions of sangeet and cocktail party were also held there on Sunday. The grand event was attended by their close friends and family members.

According to media reports, the couple did not want photos or videos of any function before marriage to go viral on social media. That’s why Rahul and Athiya decided to keep their wedding intimate. Athiya and KL Rahul have taken ideas from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding and decided to follow the no-phone policy in their marriage. Like Vicky-Kat, this newlywed also did not allow guests to take photos from their phones at their wedding. After the wedding, the couple posed for pictures, and later Athiya posted a sweet picture with her husband and the duo looked absolutely adorable.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s pre-wedding ceremony is currently going viral.

Only 100 people were invited to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding. Several big names in cricket and Bollywood are included in the list of these 100 guests. About 70 guests attended the couple’s sangeet ceremony on Sunday night. According to media reports, the couple is going to host a big reception later for the biggies of Bollywood, cricket, and politics.

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for 3 years. These two often share photos and videos together on social media. After 3 years of relationship, the lovebirds finally got married.

