At Maanaadu Pre-release Event, Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu All Praises for Actor Silambarasan

With Maanaadu starring Silambarasan all set to premiere on November 25, the pre-release promotion event of the film was held on Friday at the Krishnaveni Theater in Thiyagaraya Nagar, Chennai.

During the event, director Venkat Prabhu, who has worked with several top stars, praised Silambarasan saying, “Initially, I didn’t narrate the story to Simbu when I went and met him. I had only shared the idea and the title of the film. More than the story, Simbu liked his character’s name Abdul Kalik."

The director added that Silmabarasn is a born actor and to work with him in the movie was a delight for him.

At last, Venkat Prabhu expressed that the actor has come a long way. “In the initial days of my career, Simbu helped me a lot, and I have always wanted to work with Simbu. With this film, Suresh Kamatchi sir made my wish come true. I hope we make more films together in the future."

Actor YG Mahendran said, “Only two of the actors in the film industry today were born for cinema. One is Kamal and the other is Simbu. He is the only one who can think about that much cinema. During the shoot, many problems came but he came and co-operated."

YG Mahendran added, “If Suresh Kamatchi is a burden bearer, then Venkat Prabhu can be said to be MS Dhoni among the directors. He will handle all problems to that extent. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background music is record-breaking. I long for the release date to be today."

Directors Bharathi raja, SA Chandrasekhar, Producers D. Siva, Satya Jothi Thiagarajan, Chitra Lakshmanan, SR Prabhu, K. Rajan, Tananjayan, and Distributor Subbaiah among the special guests present at the event along with the film crew.

The film also features SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaren, Manoj Bharatiraja, and Karunakaran in pivotal roles.

The technical crew of the film consists of Yuvan Shankar Raja as the composer, the cinematography of the film is by Richard M. Nathan and editing is done by Praveen KL. The film is directed by Venkat Prabu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions.

