At National Award Ceremony, Winner Nanjiamma Showcases Her Vocal Prowess

Nanjiamma, the National Film Awardee, showcased her vocal prowess in New Delhi recently after the closing ceremony of the National Film Award. The tribal singer sang the Kalakkatha song when veteran actress Asha Parekh insisted on her to. Soon Nanjiamma’s voice attracted everyone, including Union Minister for Sports, Anurag Thakur. She was later applauded and appreciated by the minister and other delegates of the night.

Nanjiamma was honoured as the Best Female Singer for her song, Kalakkatha, in the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. When Nanjiamma’s name was announced, everybody present at the event gave a standing ovation to the tribal singer.

Earlier, Nanjiyamma won the Best Playback award from Kerala for the same song. Kalakkatha was originally written in the Irula language. Nanjiamma wrote it before it was composed by Jakes Bejoy.

In Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Nanjiamma played the mother-in-law of actor Biju Menon. She dedicated the award to the director Sachy, who died in 2020. For the unversed, Nanjiamma has sung for a documentary, Mathrumozhi, directed by Aggedu Nayaga with the help of Sindhu Sajan. Nanjiamma then lent her voice to a promotional track sponsored by the Government of Kerala for its housing programs.

Talking about the National Film Award, Late director Sachidanandan KR aka Sachy won the Best Direction award for his Malayalam movie AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru has been named the high-quality movie of the year. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior received the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Soorarai Pottru from the Tamil industry won the Best Feature Film award. The duo Jyothika and director Sudha Konagara accepted the award.

