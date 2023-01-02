At New Year’s Party, Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Mobbed By Fans

Power couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently attended a New Year’s party. Debina looked gorgeous in a red shimmery saree, in contrast to Gurmeet’s eye-catching neon statement jacket. A video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani showed Gurmeet protecting his wife Debina, as fans mobbed them. Gurmeet was trying to take Debina away from the crowd. While doing so, the actor got hurt and suffered some scratches from the mob, as they attempted to click pictures with the duo.

As seen in the video, security personnel escorted the two out of the gathering. A few pictures of Gurmeet’s scratches were included in the clip. It was captioned: “Bollywood Actor Gurmeet Choudhary injures himself while protecting his wife Debina Bonnerjee from a crowd and makes sure his wife and fans are all safe.’’ Many people responded to it by praising Gurmeet for being a devoted husband. Others made fun of his wounds.

“OMG kitna jyada chot hai, emergency me leke jayo isko koi yr!," a person said in the post’s comment section. “Wow!! Amazing kitna acha aadmi hai," a second person said. Even a 5-year-old doesn’t flaunt his minor wounds in public, someone said.

Gurmeet and Debina got married in 2011. The romance between the two blossomed on the sets of Ramayan in 2008, where they played the roles of Ram and Sita. On November 11, the couple welcomed their second child, only eight months after the birth of their first daughter Lianna in April 2022.

The duo celebrated their first Christmas and New Year with their kids recently. Debina shared a picture montage of herself with Gurmeet and their daughters of the festivities.

Ranging from Debina’s pregnancy, and travel to maternity photoshoots, it had a range of images. It featured an unshared image of Debina sleeping with Lianna, scenes from a baby shower and a Christmas party.

