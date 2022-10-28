At Orion Mall's Gandhada Gudi Show, Special Guests Watch Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie Gandhada Gudi has hit the theatres. For almost a week, the power star’s family and fans observed the Puneeth Parva Program. The film has seen good footfall on day 1. People across India are lining up outside theatres to catch a glimpse of Appu one last time.

A special show for the film fraternity was held at Orion Mall, Bengaluru. Dignitaries like Raghavendra Rajkumar and his son, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and her daughter, Ramya, Sudha Murthy of Infosys, and actress Nishvika Naid arrived at the premiere show.

The event was widely covered by the media. Reporters wanted to ask questions of the wife of the late star but she wasn’t there.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers and hockey players like Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Dodda Ganesh, VVS Laxman, Amit Mishra, Nekha cricketers, and Kannadigas SV Sunil shared their happiness and willingness to watch Gandhada Gudi.

At the same time, outside the theatres, numerous cutouts have been placed. Each cutout represents Puneeth Rajkumar in an avatar from his various films. While some feature his action avatars, others show his romantic side. The catch is, each one of them was decorated with a huge floral garland.

Amoghavarsha, a National Award-winning filmmaker and wildlife photographer, directed Gandharva Gudi, a documentary on Karnataka’s abundant biodiversity. It features Amogh and Puneeth and depicts their adventure into the Karnataka wildlife. The state government deemed the movie tax-free.

On November 1, Puneeth Rajkumar will be posthumously honoured with the Karnataka Ratna. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, made the declaration last year as a tribute. The late actor will be the state’s highest civilian honour’s tenth recipient.

