At Ponniyin Selvan: Part One’s Success Bash, Sobhita Dhulipala Slays In A Saree Dress

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Ponniyin Selvan: Part one. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus has completed 50 days in theatres. The film boasts a star-studded cast, which includes Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Lal and Vikram, among others. Sobhita has garnered praise from both the audience and the critics for the character Vaanathi, who is a shy Kodumbalur princess and Periya Vellar’s niece in the film. On the completion of 50 days of the film, the stars gathered for a successful party in Chennai recently.

The actress dropped a slew of photos of herself from the party on social media platforms. The diva doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her outfits. At the party, she grabbed attention for her bold and edgy look, making head turns.

Advertisement

She opted for a saree, but brought a modern twist to it. Sobhita slipped into a saree dress, with abstract prints all over it. The dress also has a pallu style on one shoulder, bodycon details down the waist and an asymmetrical hemline.

Sobhita picked the stunning outfit from the shelves of the designer house Saaksha and Kinni. She stole the limelight of the party. She completed her look with lace-up beige heels and a purple baguette.

She captioned the post, “From a little while ago when I put on my party clothes and danced the night away in Chennai!" She added hashtags of “PS1" and “Success Party," and tagged Madras Talkies. She also quipped and said, “Fun pictures by Arun Prasath while walking around like an aatma. Wearing this beautiful sari dress from Saaksha and Kinni."

Advertisement

To accentuate her beauty, she opted for dramatic black eyeliner and glossy brown lips.

Read all the Latest Movies News here