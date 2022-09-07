Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwariya Rai Schools Reporter for Asking Her Wrong Question at Trailer Launch

Fans of former Miss World Aishwariya Rai are over the moon as the actress is finally returning to the big screen after a significantly long hiatus. She is soon to be seen in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which has a grand release on September 30. The song and trailer launch of the movie, which was held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai was a star-studded glam event.

Aishwarya Rai, who was spotted in a black and silver ethnic attire, dressed appropriately for the occasion. She complimented her outfit with oxidised jewellery, minimal makeup, and a bindi. Veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also showed up as special guests. The entire cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan interacted with the media during the event. One highlight from the interaction was when Aishwariya Rai corrected a reporter who had got his facts wrong.

While talking to the media, Aishwariya Rai said that it was a pleasure to work with Mani Ratnam yet again. To this, a reporter was heard asking, “This is your second film with Mani Ratnam. How do you feel about it"? However, Aishwariya, who has worked with the ace director in multiple films, immediately corrected him.

“I think you are a bit confused. Please check your facts. “My career started with Mani Sir’s Iruvar. I also did Guru and Ravan with him", she said to the reporter.

Talking about the film Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name and is an epic period action film starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwariya Rai, Karthi, Jayamravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakashraj, Jayaram, Sarathkumar and Parthiban among others. Music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

