On Wednesday morning, Union Minister Smriti Irani travelled from Delhi to Rajasthan’s Khimsar Fort for her daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding. It is said that the fort is special for the would-be-couple as the groom Arjun Bhalla proposed to Shanelle at this location. The Union Minister for Women and Child Development travelled by road to Nagaur from the Jodhpur airport. The wedding festivities will take place today and on Thursday in the fort, which dates back to the fifteenth century.

The Khimsar Fort, which is now a heritage hotel, is owned by BJP leader Gajendra Singh. It is surrounded by sand dunes. The Rajasthani village of Khimsar in the Nagaur district is home to the fort. It is said to be 500 years old and constructed by Rao Karamasji in 1523. The fort is bounded by a lake on one side and a desert on the other. The place is known for its golden sunrise and sunset. The fort has a lot of lovely rooms and amenities.

There are 71 rooms and suites in Khimsar Fort. There are several restaurants, cafes and other food and beverage establishments. There are also 2 banquet and meeting rooms; a gym, spa and pool are also available. There are three different categories of rooms in this fort: standard room, opulent quarters and royal chambers. These rooms are styled in the traditional way with stunning handcrafted furniture.

Shanelle and Arjun got engaged in 2021. Their wedding celebrations started on February 7, with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. As reported by the media, around 250 guests will be attending the marriage of the two. Shanelle is a law graduate from Mumbai and holds an LLM degree from the University of Law Centre, Washington DC. Arjun is an Indian Canadian lawyer.

