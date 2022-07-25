At Rama Rao On Duty Pre-Release Event, Nani Calls Ravi Teja 'Inspiration'

Ravi Teja-starrer Rama Rao on Duty’s team is working around the clock publicising their mass entertainer. As the release day approaches, the team has arranged for a grand pre-release event on Sunday in Hyderabad.

The event was a treat for fans as they got to see Ravi Teja on the stage with Natural Star Nani. The event turned out to be a grand affair with the presence of two of the biggest self-made actors in the industry.

On occasion, Ravi Teja said that he would essay a unique character, something never done before. Further, the actor thanked everyone who has worked on the film, and said that he loved working on it and hoped the film would emerge as a blockbuster hit.

Meanwhile, Nani called Ravi Teja an ‘inspiration’ for everyone ‘in his generation’. The actor expressed that it was Ravi Teja who gave him confidence in times of self-doubt. Moreover, he also expressed his wish to share screen space with Ravi Teja.

The team has already unveiled posters, a trailer, and songs from the action thriller. Based on real-life incidents, the film will have action and thrilling elements. Along with Ravi Teja in a power-packed role, the film stars two leading ladies- Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan.

Directed by debutant Sarath Mandava, the upcoming film have Venu Thottempudi in a pivotal role with Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and many others in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, the technical crew of Ramarao On Duty ensembles Sam CS as music director soundtracks. While Sathyan Sooryan ISC and Praveen KL have handled the cinematography and editing respectively.

