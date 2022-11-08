At Raymo’s Trailer Launch, Ashika Ranganath's Stunning Avatar

South actress Ashika Ranganath keeps making headlines, either for her acting skills or with her social media presence. Her subtle yet chic appearance on the ‘gram keeps her fans engaged.

Recently, the actress treated her fans with six yards of grace, which looked absolutely stunning on her. Ashika was seen in a black sheer saree and a matching blouse. She complimented her glam look with subtle makeup — a little bit of smokiness on her eyes, a tiny bindi and a neutral base. Keeping her accessories minimal, she just opted for a thin bracelet and a matching pair of earrings.

She attended the trailer launch of Pavan Wadeyar upcoming directorial, Raymo. Actor Shivarajkumar — who was also present at the event — spoke about the film’s high expectations. Speaking of the leads, actors Ishaan and Ashika Ranganath, Shivarajkumar expressed his satisfaction with how their careers are progressing.

“Kannada cinema has set high standards today, and Kantara is a pride for all of us. I pray to God that Raymo also is another superhit coming from the Kannada industry," mentions Shivarajkumar, who added the importance of having producers like CR Manohar in Sandalwood.

