At Rorschach Success Party, Mammootty Reacts To Claims About Cinema Misleading People

The Malayalam film Rorschach, starring Mammootty, has been received well by the audiences since its release on October 7. The Nisam Basheer directorial, which is a neo-noir psychological thriller, has witnessed an impressive run at the box office. The team behind Rorschach recently held a success party in Dubai where much of the cast and crew were present along with media personnel. While addressing the media, Mammootty responded to criticism that the film could mislead people towards crime.

Dismissing the criticism, he said that it was extremely rare for any person to get so influenced by a film to commit a crime. He also said that crime was prevalent in society long before cinema came into existence, and hence it is wrong to blame cinema for any crimes in society. “Movies have been made since just 100 years. Crimes existed even before that," said Mammootty.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

The 71-year-old actor also added, “Isn’t there good and evil in every human being? None of us are perfect humans, there are many evils in all of us that we don’t see. The evil can manifest anytime and cinema has no role to play in it." He then addressed reports that some people were unable to understand the movie. Calling Rorschach an experimental film, Mammootty said that there were no big mysteries in the film. He also asked those who could not understand the film to watch it once again.

Advertisement

“There are no big surprises for the story and the characters, but the story’s trajectory is different. The method of construction and expression are different. There are films that test the audience," concluded the veteran actor.

Not so long ago, Nisam Basheer had said that the film had to be watched carefully because “even missing a scene might result in the viewer failing to catch a vital link."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here