At RRR Media Interaction in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt Impresses Everyone With Her Telugu

After the trailer launch of RRR on December 9, the film’s star cast — Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt — and director SS Rajamouli are busy promoting their film and holding back-to-back media interactions. The team was in Hyderabad on December 11 to answer media questions. During the event, Alia answered some of the media questions in the Telugu language and impressed everyone. She also informed that she learned the regional language with the help and support from ace director Rajamouli.

In the film, Alia Bhatt is playing Sita, wife of Alluri Sitaram Raj portrayed by Ram Charan. It is her first Tollywood film. The actor may not be seen speaking much in the trailer, but on screen, she will be seen speaking dialogues in the Telugu language.

Alia Bhatt impressed media persons in Hyderabad on Saturday as she talked in the Telugu language about her experience of working with Rajamouli and the star cast on the sets of ‘RRR’. She said “Ela unnaru (How are you)?" and everyone cheered for her.

When asked how she learned Telugu, Alia said, “During the lockdown, I learned to speak Telugu on Zoom calls. I could not meet Rajamouli sir in person, so we tried to use the digital space to interact in the language."

Rajamouli, who praised Alia, said: “She has learned Telugu for a year and she is very familiar with this language now."

Talking about the friendship between Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the sets, Alia said, “When we were on the sets of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to sit and talk only in Telugu." She said that the two are different, but they always are on the same note, and they only pull each other’s legs.

The RRR trailer was released on December 9 and Rajamouli has promised an epic theatrical experience. While Charan is portraying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris. The much-awaited film is releasing in theatres on January 7, 2022.

