At RRR Success Bash, Aamir Khan Hugs Makarand Deshpande, Poses With Rakhi Sawant; Videos Go Viral

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has taken the world box office by storm. The film is set to cross the Rs 1000-crore mark globally, and the producers celebrated the historic milestone with a grand bash in Mumbai. The evening was attended by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Aamir Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Johnny Lever, Huma Qureshi, Makarand Deshpande, and others.

Pictures and videos from the event have emerged on social media as the team RRR celebrated the box office success of the film. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who too had pivotal roles in the film, were missing from the party.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows Aamir chatting with SS Rajamouli and other guests at the party. He is seen sharing a hug with actor Makarand Deshpande. The two have worked together in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Sarfarosh. Another video shows Aamir posing with Rakhi Sawant.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), and their fight against the British Raj. While Jr NTR was seen in a black tee and blue denims paired with a black blazer at the bash, Ram Charan posed barefoot on the red carpet in a black kurta pyjama.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR arrived in cinemas on March 25 after getting postponed multiple times. The film’s shooting and release were delayed several times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, RRR collected a whopping Rs 939.41 crore in 12 days. On its 13th day, the film managed to rake in over Rs 10 crore, thereby taking the total collection closer to Rs 950 crore. At this rate, RRR will cross the Rs 1000 crore-mark by the end of this weekend.

