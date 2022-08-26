At Saif Ali Khan's Birthday, Youngest Son Jeh Shares Cute Moment with Cousin Inaaya; See Pic

Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan recently turned 52 and celebrated his intimate birthday party in his Mumbai house with his family. Many pictures and videos are doing rounds on the internet from his party. And now a new photo surfaced online featuring Saif’s son Jehangir Ali Khan and his cute cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The photo was shared by Saba Pataudi, on her Instagram account and it captured a cute moment.

In the photo, Jeh was seen wearing an orange T-shirt and striped pants. He was looking at his elder cousin, Inaaya who was wearing a frilly pink dress. Saba captioned the photo, “ The Finale. The cake cut. Everyone had a bite and soon left. But, guess who dropped in after school to wish mamoojaan. And reunite with her little cousin brother too! That’s all folks. Party literally over. The End". The party was attended by his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, sons - Taimur and Jeh, Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Even Ibrahim Ali Khan was also present.

Seeing this endearing moment fans gushed over the photo and dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. One person wrote," Masha Allah so cute". Another person commented, “Such a cute little baby", while one more user commented, “Beautiful".

In her previous post, Saba shared some more glimpses from the birthday party. In the first photo, the family posed for a group photo. In the second photo, Saif was seen cutting the cake, but it was the third photo that stole the show. Saif was feeding a piece of cake to Taimur while Jeh looked as cute as a button, and focused all his attention on that piece of cake.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sacred Games actor is gearing up for his film Vikram Vedha which is slated to release on September 30, 2022. Apart from this, he will also be starring in Om Raut’s Adipurush.

