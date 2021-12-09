At Sangeet Ceremony, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Danced to This Song

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities have been underway for the last two days. Despite all the secrecy around the couple and their functions, the media have been able to report on what’s happening at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue for the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The friends and families of the bride and groom reached the venue on Tuesday.

On the following days, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies were conducted. According to reports, the theme for Vicky-Katrina’s sangeet ceremony was “blingy" and the playlist included traditional Punjabi songs. Interestingly, two days ago, the paparazzi spotted legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan with his wife at the Airport.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Gurdas is close friends with Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal. He has been invited to the wedding as a guest and not as an artist. Friends and families of both sides performed at the sangeet. Reports also say that there was a competition between the groom and the bride’s side at the sangeet ceremony.

Vicky and Katrina also performed, and as per reports, the two danced to the popular romantic number, Teri Ore, from Singh Is King. Apart from this, they shook a leg to many other songs together. As per Bollywood Life’s report, Vicky’s mother Vina Kaushal arranged a traditional Lady Sangeet on Tuesday.

Going by the reports Vina wanted it to be very personal and special. Reports also say that the women who came from Vicky’s side played Dholki as well.

They also sang some traditional Punjabi folk songs on the upcoming life of the new couple. Reportedly Katrina danced a little on Punjabi songs with Dholki beats. The actor looked extremely happy the entire time, reports say.

