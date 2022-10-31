At Sembi’s Audio Launch, Kamal Haasan Reminds Fans of Their Responsibilities

Tamil film Sembi, helmed by Director Prabhu Solomon of Kumki and Mynaa fame, had its audio launch in Chennai on October 28. Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan and Kovai Sarala appear in prominent roles in the movie. Among many revered personalities present during the launch was Kamal Haasan, who delivered a speech to an excited crowd. The Vikram actor said that he watched Sembi at a special screening and really liked it. During his speech, he also said that the only people who decided whether a movie was good or bad were the audience. He has asked fans to appreciate good movies and be honest about the flawed ones.

He also gave an example of what a good film is. He talked about his 1977 film 16 Vayathinile where he had scenes depicting him semi-nude with almost no clothes on him. At that time, when he used to visit studios to ask for work, along with these photos, saying he was the lead in the film, many studio executives rebuffed him, even calling him shameless roaming around with such photos.

However, after 45 years, the film is still remembered. He says that the film is good if the audience relates to the audience, adding even if they cannot remember the title of a film but the story, it is a good film.

At the same time, silence on films that are flawed should also not be encouraged, according to Haasan. He believes that questioning anything wrong is needed. “As fans, you also have a great responsibility and duty to call good films good and bad films bad. You have to do it boldly and fearlessly."

Kamal Haasan was also all praises for child actor Nila, who is integral to the plot. Kamal Haasan, who himself started off as a child actor, said that NIla showed promise and that she would become a popular actress in the future. The legendary actor then ended his speech by wishing Sembi a great run at the box office.

